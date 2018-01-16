Kazakhstan's UNSC Presidency to enhance coordination b/w Kazakhstan, Russia, China: Yao Peisheng

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The current Presidency of Kazakhstan over the UN Security Council will be successful and will improve the coordination of Kazakhstan's diplomatic activity with China, Russia, and other global powers, Yao Peisheng, former Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, Research Fellow at the Chinese Foundation for International Studies, told Kazinform correspondent.

"I am sure that during and after the Presidency over the UN Security Council, Kazakhstan will play even a greater role in ensuring regional and global security. You have a lot of experience in this respect, have practiced peaceful settlement of disputes and solving challenging international issues. Kazakhstan is well aware of the situation in various regions, and I think that Kazakhstan's Presidency will be very productive and successful, and the level of coordinating efforts with the PRC, Russia, and other global powers in addressing topical international issues will rise," he said.

The expert underlined that the key features of Kazakhstan's diplomacy are the spirit of innovation, sustainable activity, assertiveness and inclusiveness.

"Firstly, it is the spirit of innovation. For instance, Kazakhstan convened the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, proposed the establishment of the EAEU, and other crucial implementable initiatives. Secondly, it is sustainable activity and assertiveness. Wherever President Nazarbayev is, he misses no slightest chance to find an opportunity for cooperation with partners of the outside world. Thirdly, it is a valuable inclusiveness. Kazakhstan has many friends. It has created very close and stable good-neighbor relations with Russia and China and other neighboring countries. The country has business ties with the EU and the U.S.," he said.

Yao Peisheng emphasized that Nursultan Nazarbayev shows generosity and flexibility in solving issues not only bilaterally but also multilaterally.

"The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a great expert in solving acute problems. Kazakhstan's successful diplomacy has created favorable external conditions for the country's development in political, economic, and social aspects," the Chinese diplomat stressed. He recalled the productive cooperation of Kazakhstan and China on the global stage, and close coordination on a number of regional and international problems within the UN, CICA, SCO, and other organizations.

Yao Peisheng highlighted Kazakhstan's contribution to nuclear non-proliferation. "Kazakhstan became the first state of the movement to ban nuclear weapons and ensure nuclear security: after gaining independence, the country declared itself a nuclear-weapon-free state and voluntarily abandoned the world's fourth largest nuclear warhead arsenal," the Chinese diplomat said.

Recall that in January 2018, Kazakhstan presides over the UN Security Council. On January 18, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will chair a high-level thematic briefing of UNSC Members themed "Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence-building measures".

On January 19, the UN Security Council will hold a ministerial-level debate "Building Regional Partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia as a Model to Link Security and Development". The foreign ministers of the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan, as well as UN Security Council Members, are expected to take part in it.