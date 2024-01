ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia's Alexandra Panova and Galina Voskoboyeva of Kazakhstan have come through to the final of the Moscow River Cup doubles outplaying Xenia Noll and Johanna Larsson 6/4, 2/6, 11:9, Sports.kz reports.



The match lasted for 1 hour 38 minutes.



In the final Voskoboyeva and Panova will play vs Vera Zvonareva/Anastasiya Potapova, or Katerina Kozlova/Nataliya Vikhlyantseva.