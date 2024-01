ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's boxer Dauren Yeleussinov (6-0-1, 5 КО) held his 8th professional bout vs Jauvan Andre John (2-4-1, 0 КО) of the United States, Sports.kz reports.

The four-round middleweight bout was held at the Legacy Garden Park and Event Center, Stone Mountain, U.S.



Thus, Yeleussinov has won the seventh time in his career, while John sustained his fifth defeat.