Kazakhstan's Yeremin wins gold of Asian Biathlon Championships

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Roman Yeremin became the champion of the first Asian Biathlon Championships in Shchuchinsk, Kazinform cites the press service of Akmola region Department of Physical Culture and Sport.

More than 100 athletes from 10 regions of Kazakhstan, as well as professional biathletes from Kyrgyzstan and Russia, took part in the Open Asian Biathlon Championships which is held under the auspices of IBU in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region as part of Astana's 20th anniversary celebrations.

It is noted that the event will allow the trainers to conduct the necessary analysis of the technical and tactical level of athletes and the athletes will have the opportunity to strengthen their positions in the international ratings.

Kazakhstani Roman Yeremin showed the best result in today's men's individual 20km event, followed by the representative of East Kazakhstan region Vladislav Vitenko and Anton Pantov from Pavlodar region.

It is worth noting that Roman Yeremin and Vladislav Vitenko are the youngest members of the National Team of Kazakhstan. They are also participants of the Olympic Games in PyeongChang and the last stages of the World Cup.