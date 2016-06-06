  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan's Youth Congress: Extremism has no boundaries

    16:20, 06 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan's Youth Congress harshly condemns terrorist acts that occurred in the city of Aktobe on Sunday (June 5).

    "Extremism and terrorism have no boundaries. We call on youth of Kazakhstan to be in the frontline of the battle against this evil.

    We urge the youth, the society and all citizens to cherish peace in our country, promote further strengthening of stability and unity of the Kazakh society," the congress said in a statement.

    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Aktobe region Regions Terrorism News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!