Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas moves up WTA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has updated the rankings of athletes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Australiantennis player Ashleigh Barty remains No. 1 in the world in singles, Japan’sNaomi Osaka is ranked second, and Karolína Plíšková of the CzechRepublic is third.

Kazakhstan’sYulia Putintseva retains the 39th spot. Zarina Diyas won back six positions and now is 80th. Elena Rybakina is ranked 106th (previously 109th).

In thedoubles rankings, Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan has risen from 44th to 41st spot.