Kazakhstan satisfied with Donald Trump’s decision against uranium import quotas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is satisfied with the decision of the U.S. President Donald Trump to leave the current U.S. uranium market unchanged and not to impose quotas on uranium import initiated in July 2018 by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Kazinform reports.

«Kazakhstan andthe U.S. enjoy longstanding and successful history of cooperation in energysector which has reached a strategic partnership level in 28 years ofindependence. The joint Energy Partnership Commission has been one of the mosteffective mechanisms of strengthening the bilateral relations. The Commissionenables to discuss cooperation in energy security, nuclear industry, oil andgas and development of renewable energy and electric power sources.

Kazakhstanattaches great importance to the development of the bilateral cooperation in nuclearindustry and in strengthening the non-proliferation regime,» a statement fromthe Ministry of Energy reads.





Within theframework of the existing bilateral commissions, events and personal meetingsheld, the Ministry of Energy, the Foreign Office and the Ministry of NationalEconomy have conducted huge work to protect the national interests ofKazakhstan and prevent imposition of uranium import sanctions.





Kazakhstan hasbeen one of the world’s biggest uranium exporters and guarantors of non-stopfunctioning of the nuclear power stations around the world, including the U.S.





In 2015, Kazakhstanexported 1,153.5 tonnes of uranium to the U.S. In 2016 this figure was 1,813tonnes, in 2017 – 948 tonnes (4.1% of the total export – 23,258tonnes) and in 2018 – 399.8 tonnes, i.e.1.95% of the total export – 20,452 tonnes.