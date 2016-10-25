Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia to create joint investment fund

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia will create an investment fund for financing of joint projects. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told journalists today as he continues his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The President noted that during the negotiations a wide range of questions of bilateral cooperation were mentioned. "The most important is the mutual decision to create a joint investment fund. Such fund is to finance joint projects in our country. I invited the Saudi party to participate in the Nurly Zhol program. I think, it will be of help to our cooperation and for Kazakhstan's benefit ", - Nursultan Nazarbayev said. Also, according to the President, construction of pharmaceutical plants was considered by the parties.

"They have extensive experience in nonconventional power, solar power, wind energy. Saudi Arabia will take an active part in "Expo-2017" with new developments in the field of power. I consider that we have had a very useful meeting with this country, the important country in this region", - Nursultan Nazarbayev added.