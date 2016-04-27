Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia to enhance economic coop (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia intend to deepen cooperation and economic interaction. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov said it today at a press conference following the talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Adel al-Jubeir.

"Our countries possess huge potential for economic interaction, especially in agriculture, petrochemistry, atomic industry, defense and technical cooperation. We have also discussed possibility of creation of investment instruments," E.Idrissov said.

The Kazakh FM reminded that on April 30, 2016 Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia will mark 22 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"Kazakhstan highly appraises the support rendered by Saudi Arabia since the first days of its independence. Our countries are ready for deepening political dialogue at all levels," he stressed.

Addressing Minister Adel al-Jubeir, Idrissov noted that Kazakhstan remembers and will always "appreciate the help rendered by fraternal country in development of the capital city and new infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan."

"You know that several projects in Astana were built with the support of Saudi Arabia, such as new Heart Centre and Cadet School. A new Tuberculosis Centre will be built in Semey. All of them were aimed at the support of young independent Kazakhstan. Our country and people will always remember it," said he.

Idrissov emphasized that the role of Saudi Arabia cannot be overestimated today. "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays an important role in global and regional politics. We are pleased that Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep political and economic relations," Idrissov resumed.

"Thanks to such meetings, Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan learn more and more about each other. Kazakhstan and Central Asian region is the centre of Islamic Civilization," said in turn Adel al-Jubeir and added that this is his first visit to Kazakhstan.

