Kazakhstan scholars invent lamps imitating solar light

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lamps imitating solar light are being developed in Kazakhstan.

"A group of local and foreign scientists jointly with Kazakhstan company Led System Media have developed LED filament lamps of the second generation for innovative facilities and green-house," the Science Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science posted on social networks.

According to the Science Committee, the idea of creating the filament lamps occurred in 2015. It has become possible to carry it through due to the grant support of JSC Science Fund.

"A filament lamp consists of the technology which groups multiple light emitting diodes into a thread which emits light in different directions. This increases light productivity of the lamp. The main peculiarity of these lamps is application of nano-phosphorous mixture which allows to increase crop yield in greenhouses by 30-40%", Kazinform was told in the Science Committee.

A large production green-house is being built at the plant where impact of LED lighting on plants will be studied. It will be commissioned in August 2018.