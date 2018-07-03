Kazakhstan Secretary of State meets businesswomen from UAE, Egypt, Georgia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova held a meeting with businesswomen from the UAE, Egypt, and Georgia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her welcoming speech, Ms. Abdykalikova placed the emphasis on the words of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev: "The women of Kazakhstan played an instrumental role in the formation and strengthening of the country's Independence.".

The Secretary of State stressed that owing to the Head of State's support, the country is doing large-scale work on the development of women's entrepreneurship, the protection of motherhood and childhood, and the empowerment of women.

Gulshara Abdykalikova pointed out that one of the top priorities of Kazakhstan's state policy is a massive improvement and expansion of the business environment. The Government set a strategic goal is to make the contribution of the small and medium-sized enterprises to the country's GDP attain at least 50% by 2050.

"Kazakhstan is currently pursuing a policy of moving away from resource dependence and creating a smart innovative economy. Along this avenue, women's entrepreneurship is developing at a fast pace. For Kazakh women, the prevailing niche in business is the service sector: healthcare, education, culture, media, and fashion industry. Cooperation with financial institutions is actively developing," the Secretary of State said.

At the end of the meeting, Ms. Abdykalikova wished good health, great success, and well-being to the businesswomen of Kazakhstan, the UAE, Egypt, and Georgia.

The meeting was also attended by Emirates BWC Chairperson Farida Abdullah Kamber al Awadhi, President of the Union of Business Ladies Ekaterine Maisuradze, as well as representatives of the business communities of Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates, Egypt.