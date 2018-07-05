Kazakhstan Secretary of State partakes in International Neurosurgical Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova participated in the International Neurosurgical Forum in Astana, Kazinform correspondent cites Akorda's press service.

Opening the forum, Ms. Abdykalikova read out the congratulatory address of the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on the occasion of the 70th birthday of Alexandr Potapov, a prominent neurosurgeon who is a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The Secretary of State stressed that in line with the President's State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", Kazakhstan has begun introducing Industry 4.0 elements, including in the healthcare industry.

"The National Center for Neurosurgery, which was founded in 2008 at the initiative of the President of the country, is one of the leaders in healthcare innovation. Today it is one of the top clinics in Central Asia," Gulshara Abdykalikova said.

Over the past 10 years, the National Center for Neurosurgery has treated more than 37,000 patients, performed more than 25,000 surgeries, and introduced 66 new neurosurgical technologies.

Secretary Abdykalikova wished further creative success to the forum participants and invited them to take part in the festive celebrations dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of Astana.

Kazakh Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov, Astana Mayor Asset Issekeshev, members of the Parliament, the leading neurosurgery experts from over 20 countries also participated in the forum.

The forum is held within the framework of the capital's 20th-anniversary celebrations and is dedicated to the 10th Anniversary of the National Center for Neurosurgery.