Kazakhstan secures 15 Olympic ski sports licenses: FIS

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The International Ski Federation (FIS) has counted the qualifying points for the Olympic licenses, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the lists of Olympic quotas published by FIS, Kazakh skiers secured most of the licenses (6) in cross-country skiing (2 men's, 2 women's and 2 for the national team).

Our country grabbed 3 men's freestyle aerials licenses. As to freestyle moguls licenses, 2 men's and 1 women's were allocated to Kazakh athletes.

In addition, Kazakhstan obtained 1 men's and 1 women's basic quotas in alpine skiing, and 1 basic quota in men's ski jumping. At the forthcoming Olympics, no Kazakh athlete will compete in Nordic combined, snowboard, and three freestyle skiing disciplines: ski cross, halfpipe, and slopestyle.

FIS says that each National Olympic Committee, whose athletes have scored the required number of points and obtained a license, shall confirm their participation under the allocated quotas. Then, the final lists of the participating athletes will be formed.