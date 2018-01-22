Kazakhstan secures 15 Olympic ski sports licenses: FIS
According to the lists of Olympic quotas published by FIS, Kazakh skiers secured most of the licenses (6) in cross-country skiing (2 men's, 2 women's and 2 for the national team).
Our country grabbed 3 men's freestyle aerials licenses. As to freestyle moguls licenses, 2 men's and 1 women's were allocated to Kazakh athletes.
In addition, Kazakhstan obtained 1 men's and 1 women's basic quotas in alpine skiing, and 1 basic quota in men's ski jumping. At the forthcoming Olympics, no Kazakh athlete will compete in Nordic combined, snowboard, and three freestyle skiing disciplines: ski cross, halfpipe, and slopestyle.
FIS says that each National Olympic Committee, whose athletes have scored the required number of points and obtained a license, shall confirm their participation under the allocated quotas. Then, the final lists of the participating athletes will be formed.