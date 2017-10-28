  • kz
    Kazakhstan secures 1st win at Qazaq Kuresi World Championship

    11:49, 28 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh wrestler Yersultan Muzafarov has brought the first victory to Kazakhstan at the Qazaq Kuresi World Championship today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In the 82 kg weight category, he defeated Mongolia's Davaabat Tsogtbaatar.

    The Kazakh athlete gave no chance for his opponent's win. He started dominating in the first minutes and floored Tsogtbaatar for several times during the bout. The third throw secured the victory for Muzafarov.

     

