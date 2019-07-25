Kazakhstan secures 7 more medals at Asian Cadet Taekwondo Championships

AMMAN. KAZINFORM – The 3rd Asian Cadet Taekwondo Championships is underway in Amman, Jordan. On Day 2, Kazakh athletes won seven medals, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Tamir Kuatov andAidana Sundetbay gained silver medals in the 53 kg and 33 kg weight divisions,respectively. Bronze medals were taken by Mariya Sevostyanova (47 kg), NazymMakhmutova (59 kg), Tamerlan Tleules (37 kg), Begarys Bekenov (61 kg), and TursynIslam (65 kg).

It is to be recalledthat Kazakhstani athletes won 3 medals on the first day of the tournament.