    Kazakhstan secures gold, silver at Asian Trampoline Gymnastics Championships

    15:20, 21 May 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 2018 Asian Trampoline Gymnastics Championships took place in Manila, Philippines, May 17-20, 2018. 

    Kazakhstan's Pirammad Aliyev grabbed the gold medal, while Daniyar Yusupov of Kazakhstan secured the bronze medal.

    About 100 athletes from 10 nations attended the tournament. 7 athletes represented Kazakhstan there.

    Our athletes Tatiana Gromovoskaya and Ekaterina Lukina who attended junior level events were qualified for the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    Kazakhstan Sport
