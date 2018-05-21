Kazakhstan secures gold, silver at Asian Trampoline Gymnastics Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 2018 Asian Trampoline Gymnastics Championships took place in Manila, Philippines, May 17-20, 2018.

Kazakhstan's Pirammad Aliyev grabbed the gold medal, while Daniyar Yusupov of Kazakhstan secured the bronze medal.



About 100 athletes from 10 nations attended the tournament. 7 athletes represented Kazakhstan there.



Our athletes Tatiana Gromovoskaya and Ekaterina Lukina who attended junior level events were qualified for the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.