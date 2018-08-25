  • kz
    Kazakhstan secures Ju-Jitsu gold at 2018 Asian Games

    17:00, 25 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Darkhan Nortayev of Kazakhstan became a Ju-Jitsu champion of the 2018 Asian Games by claiming gold, Olympic.kz reports.

    In the Newaza Men's -62kg final match, Nortayev faced Omar Alfadhli of the UAE and crashed his opponent.

    For now, Kazakhstan's Ju-Jitsu athletes have won 4 medals (one gold and three bronze medals).

    PHOTO courtesy of Daniyar Mailybayev. The press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

     

