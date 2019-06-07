Kazakhstan secures win in Under-21 Euro 2021 qualifier

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan played vs. the Faroe Islands football team in the opening match of the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying competition held in Toftir, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's Akmal Bakhtiyarov opened the score in the second minute of the match. Kazakhstani player Dmitriy Bachek, who came off the bench, also beat the keeper. The home team pulled a goal back owing to the efforts of Stefan Radosavljevic. However, shortly before the end of the match, Vladislav Prokopenko scored the guests' third goal - 3-1.

The Faroe Islands - Kazakhstan 1-3 (0-1)

Goals:



Bakhtiyarov 2' (0-1),

Bachek 68' (0-2),

Radosavljevic 85' (1-2)

Prokopenko 90+4' (1-3).

On June 12, Kazakhstan will face off with Montenegro in an away match.