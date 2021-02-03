Kazakhstan Security Council meeting held

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took place, Kazinform reports.

The key approaches to the National Security Strategy of Kazakhstan for 2021-2025 and plans for rearmament of the Armed Forces and defense industry complex development were debated, the official website of Elbasy reads.

Opening the meeting the Security Council Chairman highlighted that Kazakhstan as well as other countries entered today the period of security quality changes. Elbasy stressed the need to develop a new architecture of the country’s national security and Kazakhstani society in present-day conditions.

The main approaches of the new Strategy were put forward there. The proposed measures are based on modern risk management methods and arise from relationship of national security with balanced socioeconomic and sociopolitical development.

Elbasy drew attention to ensuring economic security, cyber security, information security and especially security of human capital. Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of foreign and military security.

Following the meeting those gathered approved the conceptual approaches to the new Strategy of the National Security of Kazakhstan.



