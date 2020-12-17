  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan sees almost equal number of new COVID-like pneumonia cases and recoveries

    12:24, 17 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 159 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, down 22 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of coronavirus2020.kz web portal.

    No deaths caused by the COVID-like pneumonia have been detected. 158 patients have made full recoveries from the disease in the past day.

    Since August 1, 44,314 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been recorded in Kazakhstan. Of these, 31,925 people have beat the disease. Sadly, the coronavirus-like pneumonia has claimed 466 lives nationwide.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!