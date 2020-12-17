Kazakhstan sees almost equal number of new COVID-like pneumonia cases and recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 159 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, down 22 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of coronavirus2020.kz web portal.

No deaths caused by the COVID-like pneumonia have been detected. 158 patients have made full recoveries from the disease in the past day.

Since August 1, 44,314 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been recorded in Kazakhstan. Of these, 31,925 people have beat the disease. Sadly, the coronavirus-like pneumonia has claimed 466 lives nationwide.