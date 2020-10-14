  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan sees daily spike in COVID-like pneumonia cases

    10:28, 14 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 321 fresh cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 317 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    According to the website, 269 patients have been cured from the COVID-like pneumonia. The disease has killed three people in the past 24 hours.

    It should be mentioned that since August 1 Kazakhstan has recorded 35,234 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 35,234, 27,978 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the disease. Nationwide, the COVID-like pneumonia’s death toll stands at 373.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!