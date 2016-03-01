Kazakhstan sees increase in food prices

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 12.4% increase in food prices has been registered in Kazakhstan compared to February last year, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of National Economy.

"In February 2016 sugar prices grew by 36.1%, oils and fats prices - by 22.6%, coffee, tea and coca - by 21%, fish and seafood - by 20.5%, bread - by 19.7%, fruits and vegetable - by 16.8%, confectionery products - by 16.5%, bakery and pastry products - by 16.1%, pasta - by 12.3%, grans - by 12.2%, alcoholic beverages - by 11.5%, flour - by 9.3% and dairy products by 6.9% compared to the same month in 2015," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also registered a 3.9% increase in meat and meat products prices. Sausages prices grew by 9.9%, poultry - by 4.3%, beef - by 2.3%, pork - by 1.6%, mutton - by 0.8% and horse meat - by 0.4%.