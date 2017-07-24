Kazakhstan sees more locally-made films in domestic box office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cinema theaters in Kazakhstan screen over 300 films annually that gross over $70 million in the domestic box office, Kazinform reports.

Yermek Rakhimov, Deputy Director of the Department for Cultural and Sports Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said at an event dedicated to protection of intellectual property rights on Monday that the number of Kazakhstani films in the domestic box office is growing every year.



"Half of those films are made at Kazakhfilm Studio. Over 300 films earn some $70 million in the domestic box office annually," he said.



Mr Rakhimov also added that 93 cinema theaters function in Kazakhstan.