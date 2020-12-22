Kazakhstan sees spike in number of COVID-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 190 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 161 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

119 people have recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia and four people died of the disease.

Sinсe August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 44,604 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 44,604, 32,347 patients have made full recoveries. The COVID-like pneumonia has claimed lives of 479 people across Kazakhstan.