Kazakhstan сelebrating National Day of Dombra

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For the first time ever, Kazakhstan is celebrating today the National Day of Dombra, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The holiday was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. In this regard, festive events will be held all over the country. It will be celebrated every year on the first Sunday of July, and this year the holiday is celebrated on July 1.

In Astana in particular, on 1st of July 1, public festivities will be in the square at the Qazaq Eli Monument as the organizers will set up yurts and a museum of Kazakh national musical instruments. The museum will exhibit the instruments which such great personalities and musicians as Kurmangazy, Dina Nurpeisova, Akhmet Zhubanov, and others played. At the yurts, professional musicians will perform folk compositions for the public.

It is to be recalled that Kazinform International News Agency launched Dombyra-inform challenge in honor of the National Dombra Day. In a two-minute video, the news agency's editor Yerbol Zhanat and correspondent Ayan Oribayev presented information to the public in an unusual way through melodious sounds of dombra. The challenge was supported by Egemen Qazaqstan Newspaper and Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation.