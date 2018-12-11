Kazakhstan Senate Speaker receives Czech, Japanese envoys

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Qasym-Jomart Toqayev has received today Ambassador of the Czech Republic Eliška Žigová and Ambassador of Japan Ichiro Kawabata on the occasion of the end of their diplomatic service in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Senate press service.

The Senate Speaker thanked the ambassadors for their great and productive efforts to strengthen the diverse cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas between the above countries and Kazakhstan.

Qasym-Jomart Toqayev emphasized that the Czech Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan have boosted the high-level dialogue, including between the legislative bodies of the two countries. The leaders of both houses of the Czech Parliament repeatedly visited Astana.

Regarding Kazakhstan-Japan relations, the Senate Speaker pointed out the special significance of the visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Japan in November 2016. Toqayev expressed interest in further strengthening contacts with the Parliament of Japan and highlighted great prospects in the development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation.



Qasym-Jomart Toqayev presented the ambassadors with his letters of appreciation.

