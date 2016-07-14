Kazakhstan sends about 4 thousand books to Kazakh school in Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the order of the Head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited Olgii town in Mongolia, where he got acquainted with the work of local education institutions.

K.Massimov visited No.1 Kazakh school in the administrative center of Bayan-Olgii Province. The school was opened in 2014. The Government of Kazakhstan provided the school with equipment and school textbooks.

It should be noted that bilateral cooperation in education is carried out in the framework of the Agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science of Mongolia.



Each year the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan sends educational materials in order to allow Kazakh children living abroad to learn native history, culture and language.



In 2016 the Kazakh school in Mongolia received about 4 thousand of textbooks and education and teaching materials for scholars of 7-8 grades.



As for higher and postgraduate education, the Kazakh students who are not citizens of Kazakhstan have an opportunity to get educational scholarships on equal terms with citizens of Kazakhstan.



In 2015, 44 ethnic Kazakhs from Mongolia received education scholarships in our country. In 2001, the East Kazakhstan State University branch named after S.Amanzholov started to operate in Bayan-Ölgii Province. Every year the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan allocates 25 targeted scholarships for citizens of Mongolia.



Recall, K.Massimov arrived in Mongolia to participate in the 11th ASEM Summit which to be held on July 15 in Ulaanbaatar.