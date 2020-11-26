  • kz
    Kazakhstan sends humanitarian cargo to Kyrgyzstan

    10:36, 26 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A humanitarian cargo has been sent to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan in line with the Kazakh President directive and governmental decision, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    The humanitarian cargo including 400 sets of Kokchetav-4P mobile lung ventilators manufactured at the Tynys factory and 2 million medical masks made at Dolce pharm and Maga pharm was sent on November 25. It is estimated at KZT389mln.


    Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 Government для ANSA
