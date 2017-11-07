Kazakhstan, Serbia back closer inter-parliamentary coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Vice Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Gulmira Issimbayeva, has held a meeting today with the President of the National Assembly of Serbia, Maja Gojković, who arrived in Kazakhstan on her first official visit, the Majilis press service says.

The sides highlighted the activeness of the bilateral political collaboration between the two countries. Besides, they underlined the importance of the visits made by the two heads of state, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Aleksandar Vučić, and the agreements reached during the above visits.

Gulmira Issimbayeva and Maja Gojković also expressed confidence in developing the inter-parliamentary dialogue as an important component of the Kazakhstan-Serbia relations.

As Ms. Issimbayeva noted, Kazakhstan is interested in further broadening of the trade and economic cooperation with Serbia. The two states have created favorable conditions: the required legislative framework, visa-free regime, free trade, elimination of double taxation. Among the promising areas, the attendees mentioned agriculture, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals, and tourism.

According to the Vice Speaker of the Majilis, Kazakhstan welcomes the start of the negotiations on establishing a free trade zone between the EAEU and Serbia.

The MPs paid particular attention to the international agenda issues.

As the Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia emphasized, Kazakhstan became a Non-Permanent Member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 and a venue for the talks to resolve the Syria crisis owing to the country's active peacemaking efforts and respectful international policy.

Keeping with the parliamentary themes, Gulmira Issimbayeva and Maja Gojković confirmed the intention of the Kazakh and Serbian people's representatives to intensify the partnership in order to strengthen the legislative framework for implementing the agreements reached by the two heads of state. The MPs also agreed to strengthen the interaction of the cooperation groups, coordinate efforts within various international agencies for the mutual support of initiatives and efforts.