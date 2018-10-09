Kazakhstan, Serbia discuss prospects for cooperation in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded his Serbian counterpart with the prestigious order Dostyk of the 1st degree in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

At the onset of their meeting in the Akorda, President Nazarbayev welcomed Aleksandar Vučić in Astana and noted this is not his first visit to Kazakhstan.



"This is the fourth time we meet in a short span of time. [Last year] you were here and supported us during the EXPO-2017 event and now you've come to pay an official visit and attend the Congress of World Religions. This once again illustrates special relationship [between Kazakhstan and Serbia]," said Nazarbayev, adding that Kazakhstan does cherish the relations with Belgrade.







The Kazakh leader went on by noting that two-way trade between the two countries is not high and that there are great prospects in that respect, especially in logistics, transport, communications, defense industry, agricultural, pharmaceutics and construction. The upcoming Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Forum in Astana, according to Nursultan Nazarbayev, will help promote the bilateral cooperation.



The Kazakh President also assured that Kazakhstani businessmen are keen to participate in investment projects in Serbia.



The Serbian President, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the invitation to come to Kazakhstan and supporting Serbia in many issues.

He also expressed hope for further expansion of cooperation in many areas: "I hope we will cooperate in many areas, including the scientific and technical, agricultural and construction sectors".



At the end of the meeting, the two heads of state exchanged the highest state awards. Nursultan Nazarbayev honored Aleksandar Vučić with the 1st degree Dostyk Order, whereas the Serbian President awarded the Kazakh leader with the Order of the Republic of Serbia.