Kazakhstan serves as platform for conflicting parties to reconcile

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is like a platform where conflicting parties can reconcile, Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kazakhstan Yuri Novgorodov told at the 14th sitting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

According to him, some conflicting parties realize sooner or later that the conflict does not lead to a better life and they want to stop it and keep their repute. Thus, it is important when there is someone who offers help in this situation.

"I think that Kazakhstan chose the right way to act in this regard. We decided to offer that necessary help and be a platform for conflicting parties to reconcile and restore peace," Y. Novgorodov said.