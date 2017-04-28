Kazakhstan set for gloomy weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that the weather will remain gloomy with outbreaks of rain, wet snow and colder temperature across regions of Kazakhstan this upcoming weekend, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Last days of April will be much colder than the rest of the month due to the cold Arctic fronts. Chances of precipitation will be lower in western parts of the country residents of which will enjoy warm weekend.



The situation will get better in early May when the anticyclone will influence the weather in Kazakhstan.