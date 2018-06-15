Kazakhstan set to climb 12 spots up WEF rankings in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - To move into the world's top 30 developed countries by 2050, every year we need to rise by 3-4 positions in the rankings of the World Economic Forum, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov told a joint session of the Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Regarding the question whether we will have enough time to make it into the top 30 by 2050. This year we are in the 57th place. According to plan, we intend to be in 45th place. The next rankings and the plan that the Government set for itself to break into the top 45 will be issued in October. If we will move three to four spots up in the rankings, then, probably, we will have accomplished this common goal by 2050," Suleimenov said, answering the MPs' questions.

The Minister also clarified that all the indicators in the Global Competitiveness Report of the World Economic Forum are distributed among the governmental agencies. When a government agency determines the value of a specific indicator, they agree upon it with the Ministry of National Economy, which, as a coordinating body, assesses the conformity of certain indicators values to common governmental socio-economic tasks, and whether these indicators, each one, will result in the accomplishment of the goals set.

Following that, the Republican Budget Commission considers a governmental agency's strategic plan together with the budget request. Monitoring of indicators and strategic plans is carried out on a quarterly basis. And, the President's Executive Office assesses them on an annual basis to take the respective corrective actions toward certain governmental agencies.