    Kazakhstan set to restart grain exports to Egypt

    17:14, 12 October 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan intends to restart its grain exports to Egypt," Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Arman Issagaliyev told a briefing at the Kazakh MFA.

    "Kazakhstan ceased grain supplies to Egypt due to instable political situation in the country. Kazakhstan exported annually to Egypt about 1 million tons in 2008, 2009 and 2010."

    "Kazakhstan's Food Corporation has expressed its intent to compete in tenders being held in Egypt," he said.

    "Egypt is interested in building facilities to store Kazakhstan's grain for further distribution the countrywide," he went on.

    The commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Egypt reached $62.4 million in 2017. For the first six months of 2018 the sales hit $60.6 million.

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy Top Story
