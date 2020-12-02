Kazakhstan set to unveil new rehabilitation centers for kids and adults

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rehabilitation centers are to be built in eight regions of Kazakhstan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Birzhan Nurymbetov said Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

«At present, there are 40 in-patient facilities - rehabilitation centers across the country. Of 40, 12 have been put into service this year,» Minister Nurymbetov revealed at the Government session.

In his words, 47% of those in need of rehabilitation in Kazakhstan are covered. However, the problem of creation of the rehabilitation centers in the country is rather relevant.

«There are no rehabilitation centers in five regions of the country,» Nurymbetov claimed, adding that to this end new rehabilitation centers are to be built in eight regions of Kazakhstan in 2021-2023.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin added that eight rehabilitation centers for children will be opened in Kazakhstan by yearend. All rehabilitation centers for disabled children are being built at the initiative of the Fund of the First President.