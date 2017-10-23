Kazakhstan sets great store by cooperation with OECD - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Josė Ángel Gurría during his first-ever visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

At the meeting, Speaker Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan sets great store by cooperation with the OECD that acts as an important partner of our country in the international arena.



He added that Kazakhstan considers the OECD member states a beacon it looks up to.



The sides discussed implementation of the OECD Country Program for Kazakhstan, noting its effectiveness and relevance. The OECD Country Program for Kazakhstan is aimed at creating conditions for inclusive and sustainable economic growth, development of small and medium business, support of disadvantaged groups and solution of gender issues.



Secretary General Gurría commended the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan and reiterated OECD's keenness to provide necessary advice to the country. He also thanked the Kazakh side for its support of the Eurasia Week in Kazakhstan and suggested developing cooperation within the framework of the OECD parliamentary network.



The OECD Secretary General also invited Mr. Tokayev to participate in the work of its parliamentary segment.



Wrapping up the meeting, Speaker Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan will make the maximum use of the OECD member states' experience and expert potential to ensure gradual development of its economy in the long term.



