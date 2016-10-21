Kazakhstan sets high hopes on Finland's participation in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Mr. Nurlan Nigmatulin met with Finnish businessmen within the framework of his official visit to Finland this week.

According to the Majilis' press service, expansion of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland was discussed during the meeting in Helsinki.



In his speech Speaker Nigmatulin mainly focused on the peculiarities of the ‘Kazakhstani Way' suggested by Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The Majilis Speaker especially stressed that Kazakhstan's GDP has increased 20fold in dollar terms and average monthly salary - 17fold over the years of independence. Nearly 2 million workplaces have been created over that period as well.



Nigmatulin invited Finnish companies to jointly implement the Industrial and Innovative Development Program for 2015-2019 and mentioned the opportunities that will open up with modernization of Kazakhstani agro-industrial complex and development of transit and transport interaction.



Speaker Nigmatulin noted that international experts claim that Kazakhstan has one of the best fiscal policies in the world. The World Bank placed Kazakhstan 18th out of 189 countries in the Ease of doing business index this year. Kazakhstan was ranked 41st in the World Bank's Doing Business rankings, moving 12 spots up compared to last year.



According to Nurlan Nigmatulin, Kazakhstan sets high hopes on participation of Finnish companies in the upcoming International specialized exhibition "EXPO 2017".



As is known, Finland is one of the key trade partners of Kazakhstan in northern Europe. Finland is the second largest investor of Kazakhstan's economy from northern Europe. Some 70 Finnish companies in energy, telecommunications, transport, mining and processing sectors operate in Kazakhstan.



Kazakhstan, in turn, is the largest trade and economic partner of Finland in Central Asia.