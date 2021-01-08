Kazakhstan sets up Fishery Committee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Fishery Committee is founded as part of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry to contribute to efficient realization of the recently adopted 2030 Fishery Development Programme, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan also targets to boost fish breeding and exports of fish products, the Ministry’s press service reports.

In his State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State stressed the need to develop the country’s fish industry which has a high potential.

The Fishery Committee at the Agriculture Ministry was abolished in 2014. Since then the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ecology Ministry provided state policy in the sphere of protection, reproduction and efficient use of fish resources.

Now Kazakhstan plans to raise up to 600,000 tons of fish and to export up to 300,000 tons. To this end 545 new fish farms will be built, operating farms will achieve full prodution capacity.