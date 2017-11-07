Kazakhstan sets up to export 240,000 cattle to China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Association of individual entrepreneurs and legal entities "Meat Union of Kazakhstan" and Chinese company "CITIC Construction" have signed a Memorandum on implementing the investment program for 2018-2024 to construct the infrastructure for producing and exporting cows and beef, Kazinform's special correspondent in China reports.

The document was signed during a working visit of Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov to China. It entails $600 million as Chinese investment into the economy of Kazakhstan.

"First of all, the investment will be targeted at increasing the breeding stock in Kazakhstan so that to export it to China. The investment will also be used to enlarge the existing feeding grounds and construct new ones, improve feed production, and create irrigated lands. We plan to export nearly 240 thousand heads of cattle and small ruminants and horses to China. It is the expected result of the Government ‘s sustained effort as we have built the infrastructure that meets all up-to-date requirements and does not differ from Australian or American technologies," Head of the Kazakhstan Meat Union Maksut Baktibayev told Kazinform correspondent.





According to him, the imports of foreign breeds of cattle to Kazakhstan in 2010-2015 improved the quality of meat produced in Kazakhstan.

"I hope that in the next 5-7 years the imports will boost the development of small and medium-sized farming in Kazakhstan because the guaranteed sale and a good price will attract more people in our country to livestock breeding," Baktibayev underscored.