Kazakhstan shifting to western model of power distribution - Bashimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is shifting to a model based on which the Government is accountable to the Parliament, believes political expert Marat Bashimov.

"We are shifting to a model based on which the Government becomes accountable to the Parliament. The parliamentary majority will form the Cabinet, this is the western model," the expert told Kazinform correspondent commenting on President Nazarbayev's initiative to cede some of his powers to the Parliament and the Government.



Bashimov noted that Kazakhstan went through a troubled period when it needed super-presidential system to shape up sovereign Kazakhstan, but now the President will be an arbiter between the branches of power. "He will deliver the state-of-the-nation addresses and will determine Kazakhstan's foreign policy. In the meantime the Government will be responsible for the approval and creation of new structures and programs and will be accountable to the Parliament," the expert added.



In his words, all these steps are aimed to create margin of stability of the national political system and further development of democratic and constitutional state.



Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveiled the plan to redistribute powers in a televised address to the nation on January 25. The President will cede some of his power to the Parliament and the Government. The role of the Government and the Parliament will grow.