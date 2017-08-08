Kazakhstan shines at Asian Junior Boxing Championships in the Philippines

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Young boxers from Kazakhstan bagged six gold medals at the ASBC Asian Confederation Junior Boxing Championships hosted by the Philippines, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

The Kazakh junior team won 6 out of 13 final bouts proving to be the most successful nation at the championships.



Makhmud Sabyrkhan (48kg), Biybars Zheksen (52kg), Aitzhan Ashirkhan (54kg), Yerassyl Zhakpekov (70kg), Kuandyk Maksut (75kg) and Sagyndyk Togambay (80kg) all claimed gold in their respective final bouts.



Team Kazakhstan also hauled two silver and two bronze medals demonstrating the best result among participating countries.



Coming in second were the Uzbek boxers with three gold and three silver medals. The Japanese squad was third in the overall medal tally with two gold and one silver medal.