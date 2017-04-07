Kazakhstan shipped 6.3mln tonnes of flour and grain for export

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Agriculture is not planning to reduce forecast volume of grain compared to the previous year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As for grain and flour export, we suppose that its volume will not be lower than the previous year's indicator. To date, we have shipped around 6.3mln tonnes of grain and flour. Last year, this volume made 6.5mln tonnes," Director of the Department for Farming of the Ministry of Agriculture Azhar Kadzhibekova says.



According to her, croplands area will make approximately 22mln ha this year, 18mln of which will be used for planting spring grains. Wheat will be planted on around 21mln ha of lands.