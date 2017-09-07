Kazakhstan ships another lamb batch to Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another batch of mutton has been shipped to Iran, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

The work, done by Kazakhstan's agricultural ministry together with the Iranian side, resulted in the harmonization of the veterinary requirements for supplying live sheep and chilled mutton from Kazakhstan to Iran. In addition, the requirements for exporting frozen mutton from Kazakhstan to Iran have been approved.

Opening the Iranian market for Kazakhstan's mutton and live sheep is a great opportunity to expand the export potential in the Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, etc.). Moreover, the country plans to ship another batch of chilled mutton from West Kazakhstan region (18 tons) to Iran.

It is noteworthy that earlier farmers from Uralsk had already shipped 18 tons of lamb.