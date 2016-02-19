  • kz
    Kazakhstan should find its niche in world&#39;s halal foods market - Sagintayev

    15:25, 19 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan should find its place in the world's halal foods market, believes First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

    "There has been a lot of talk about production of halal foods recently. Many experts say that this market gradually gathers pace. It is expected to grow by 6.5% annually in the coming years. Its volume is believed to hit $2.5 trillion by 2020. I am convinced we can find our niche in that market," Sagintayev said at the enlarged session of the board of the Agriculture Ministry on Friday.
    The First Deputy Prime Minister noted that Kazakhstan can export halal foods to its Central Asian neighbors, Iran, China, and Turkey.

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture Agriculture Government News
