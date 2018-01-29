Kazakhstan should focus on investments into agriculture, transportation infrastructure - Ron Sznaider

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan needs to focus on investments in agricultural productivity and transportation infrastructure, DTN CEO Ron Sznaider told Kazinform correspondent Sadyk Akizhanov.

"The recent meetings between President Nazarbayev and President Trump in Washington D.C., and their associated follow up remarks, demonstrate the strong cooperation that is underway between the two countries. We are pleased that such a strong foundation of cooperation has been established and believe that additional opportunities for collaboration exist. DTN looks forward to helping accelerate the advancement of capabilities by creating jobs and exports for Kazakhstan in the agriculture, transportation, and energy sectors through new cloud technologies," Sznaider said.



He went on to stress that the country of Kazakhstan is clearly an emerging leader in the region.



"The future of Kazakhstan is bright and will likely continue forward on a positive path especially with the continued focus on investments in agricultural productivity and transportation infrastructure," the businessman pointed out.



Mr. Sznaider also touched upon Kazakhstan's Presidency in the UN Security Council.



"The contributions of Kazakhstan, within the UN Security Council, are critical in maintaining regional stability in Central Asia. Significant opportunities exist to maintain stable security for the region while increasing food production via sustainable agricultural processes and technologies from the US," he added.



It is to be recalled that during President Nazarbayev's official visit to the U.S. Kazakh Invest JSC and DTN signed the memorandum for cooperation.