Kazakhstan should heavily invest into human capital - University of Warwick professor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Professor Franklyn Lisk of the University of Warwick believes Kazakhstan should heavily invest into human capital, Kazinform reports.

Professor Lisk is one of the participants of a three-day international conference dedicated to diversification of mineral-rich economies and organized by the Graduate School of Public Policy of Nazarbayev University in Astana this week.



At the conference, Professor Lisk said that Kazakhstan is a country rich in oil and gas and mineral resources and boasting a vast agricultural potential. In his words, the country needs to use all of that wealth to boost prosperity of its citizens. In his opinion, Kazakhstan should heavily invest into education and development of human capital.



According to Franklyn Lisk, Nazarbayev University is a great model in this respect. It serves to promote human capital development and offers a host of opportunities to young people. Here they can demonstrate their creativity. Lisk added that he had noticed that the Kazakh young people were full of creative potential.



The international conference that brought together international researchers and scientists from many countries is set to wrap up on August 19.