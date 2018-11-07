Kazakhstan showcased at World Travel Market in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan unveiled its exhibition stand at the World Travel Market London (WTM London), the annual international tourism exhibition held in the British capital on 5-7 November, Kazakh Embassy in the UK informs.

The exhibition brings together tourist business representatives from all over the world. Around 50,000 professionals from the tourism industry, government representatives, and international media, as well as London residents and guests, attend this large-scale event annually. Kazakhstan was represented by the Tourism Industry Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Sport and the Tourism and Foreign Affairs Department of Almaty.

Kazakhstan's tourism industry representatives presented an interesting programme, organised by the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov took part in the ceremony to launch the Kazakhstan stand. He wished fruitful work to the participants and stressed the importance of unlocking Kazakhstan's tremendous tourism potential.

Kazakhstan's guests had a unique opportunity to get acquainted with Kazakh culture by playing "Asyq atu" and "Arqan tartu" games, taking a 3D tour of Almaty and the surrounding region, and racing to collect puzzles which highlighted Kazakhstan's many attractions.



The opportunity to win a direct round-trip flight from London to Kazakhstan from Air Astana, including accommodation in the Hilton Astana and Rixos Borovoe five-star hotels, was an additional surprise for the exhibition guests.



Actors dressed as ancient batyrs (warriors) were especially popular at the exhibition, with people queueing to take a photo with them. "Batyrs" shared information about Kazakhstan and invited guests to take part in contests and try traditional Kazakh treats.



The exhibition will end 7 November 2018 at the ExCel London exhibition centre. Kazakhstan is located on stands AS 165 and AS 060.