    Kazakhstan showcases its products in Uzbekistan

    13:37, 16 March 2019
    Photo: None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM An exhibition of Kazakhstan's products took place as part of the 1st Central Asian Economic Forum held on March 15 in Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It brought together 60 Kazakhstan-based companies engaged in machine building, construction sector, and food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

    Vice Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan visited the exhibition featuring manufacturers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Economy Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Education Government
