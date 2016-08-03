  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan signs Paris Climate Agreement

    07:15, 03 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan signed on Tuesday the Paris Climate Agreement at the UN headquarters in New York. The 31-page document was inked by Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov who later met with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

    According to the United Nations Radio, Kazakhstan planned to sign the agreement in April along with other nations, but wasn't able to finalize document procedures in time. According to Erlan Idrisov, Kazakhstan plans to ratify the agreement this year.

    "We want to set the example. We have undertaken the commitment to ratify the document this year - the sooner, the better. Hopefully we will quickly ratify the agreement," Idrissov was quoted as saying.

    Minister Idrissov reminded that Kazakhstan is committed to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Additionally, the Kazakh authorities set an ambitious long-term goal to generate 50% of energy using renewable energy resources by 2050.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Environment UN Diplomacy News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!