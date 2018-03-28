Kazakhstan signs participation agreement in Expo 2020 Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan signed on to participate in the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of NC Astana EXPO-2017 JSC.

The agreement on Kazakhstan's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai was inked by Allen Chayzhunussov, Kazakhstan Commissioner General of the Expo 2020 Dubai International Exhibition, and Najeeb Al Ali, Executive Director of the Expo Dubai 2020 Bureau.



The Expo 2020 Dubai themed Connecting Minds, Creating the Future will take place in Dubai starting from October 20, 2020 till April 10, 2021. It will have three subthemes - Opportunity, Mobility, Sustainability. Organizers expect up to 25 million visitors to attend the Al Wasl central plaza.



Located midway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the main site of Expo Dubai 2020 will cover an area of 438-hectare.



To date, some 170 countries have confirmed their participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai and 55 countries have signed the participation agreements.